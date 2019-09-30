The importance of geography study

ACTOR and adventurer Sir Michael Palin has offered praise to students at The Henley College after they excelled in their A-level exams.

Geography was one of the strongest subjects for

A-level results at the college this year so the geography department approached the travel presenter and received a prompt reply.

Palin said: “Geography is more than a subject — it’s an adventure! Knowing about geography is essential if you want to understand what’s happening to the planet.”

Sandra Wickens, a teacher and curriculum manager, said: “I would just say he is an inspiration and his words of encouragement, which came within two hours of our request, were wonderful.

“He believes geography is a vital subject in the modern world, broadening minds and encouraging an understanding of different countries and cultures.”