The importance of geography study

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
ACTOR and adventurer Sir Michael Palin has offered praise to students at The Henley College after they excelled in their A-level exams.
Geography was one of the strongest subjects for
A-level results at the college this year so the geography department approached the travel presenter and received a prompt reply.
Palin said: “Geography is more than a subject — it’s an adventure! Knowing about geography is essential if you want to understand what’s happening to the planet.”
Sandra Wickens, a teacher and curriculum manager, said: “I would just say he is an inspiration and his words of encouragement, which came within two hours of our request, were wonderful.
“He believes geography is a vital subject in the modern world, broadening minds and encouraging an understanding of different countries and cultures.”
30 September 2019
More News:
Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say