Monday, 30 September 2019

Nursery aims to meet children’s needs

TREETOPS is a friendly nursery, centrally located close to the river and the railway station.

It is well-equipped to meet the needs of children aged from three months to five years.

At the nursery you’ll find a vibrant and exciting environment with lots of activities indoors and outdoors to capture children’s imaginations and support their learning, development and wellbeing.

There are separate rooms for babies, toddlers and
pre-school children and a sleep room so that babies and toddlers can have peace and quiet while they sleep.

There is a large play gym and soft play area indoors which provides an additional exciting opportunity for physical play. A well-designed enclosed outdoor play area with a soft, colourful rubber surface provides lots of activities including water play, mud kitchen, teepees for imaginative play and a huge outdoor sandpit.

Our perfect location allows us to take the children out on trips into the local community.

More information is available on our website at www.countrysidenurseries.
co.uk or come and see us at our upcoming open week.

This runs from Monday, October 14, to Friday, October 18. Opening hours are 9am to 11am and 2pm to 4pm daily.

Before that, we also have an open day tomorrow (Saturday) where we will be raising money for MacMillan Cancer Support from 10.30am to 2pm.

