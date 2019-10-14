‘I wouldn’t change a thing...’
Monday, 14 October 2019
CAVERSHAM Preparatory School is a small school where every child reaches their full potential.
As our most recent Independent Schools Inspectorate report put it: “The proprietors have created a happy school, based on family values, where children are safe and thrive within a warm and encouraging community. Across the whole school pupils make an excellent and sometimes exceptional rate of progress relative to the average for pupils of similar ability.”
Our small class sizes and individualised learning allow each child to achieve their full potential in a nurturing, supportive environment.
Reception children are taught to read from their very first days in school.
The ISI report adds: “Daily focus on the early acquisition of basic skills ensures that standards in oracy, literacy and numeracy are exceptionally high.”
We have a lovely learning garden to promote independence and imaginative play.
Our year six pupils annually win a range of scholarships to independent schools and take up grammar school places.
Our wide-ranging curriculum encourages children to develop an interest in a variety of subject areas.
We run 23 weekly clubs and most children take music or drama lessons.
We play team and individual sports such as kayaking, athletics and swimming; competing in teams against other schools and in tournaments.
Years five and six attend an annual outward bound course in Devon to learn skills in climbing, surfing and abseiling.
An old head girl, now at Queen Anne’s School, told inspectors: “This is a perfect school. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
