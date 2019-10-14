Sixth form prepares students for what comes next

ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE was rated the top school in the Reading area and 53rd in England in the government league table 2019 for progress made from GCSE to A-level.

At St Joseph’s we are dedicated to providing the best education for our students, not just academically but also to prepare them to be confident, caring citizens, ready for the challenges of A-levels and life at university beyond.

Small classes and inspirational teaching encourage academic excellence within a caring community and give our young people every chance to achieve their ambitions.

Sixth form students benefit from opportunities for leadership as well as the provision of enrichment activities, which encourages them to take on new challenges outside of the classroom.

The next sixth form open evening takes place on Tuesday, October 22, at 6.30pm. If you would like to attend, please get in touch with our admissions team on 0118 966 1000 or email admissions@sjcr.org.uk