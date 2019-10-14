Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sixth form prepares students for what comes next

Sixth form prepares students for what comes next

ST JOSEPH’S COLLEGE was rated the top school in the Reading area and 53rd in England in the government league table 2019 for progress made from GCSE to A-level.

At St Joseph’s we are dedicated to providing the best education for our students, not just academically but also to prepare them to be confident, caring citizens, ready for the challenges of A-levels and life at university beyond.

Small classes and inspirational teaching encourage academic excellence within a caring community and give our young people every chance to achieve their ambitions.

Sixth form students benefit from opportunities for leadership as well as the provision of enrichment activities, which encourages them to take on new challenges outside of the classroom.

The next sixth form open evening takes place on Tuesday, October 22, at 6.30pm. If you would like to attend, please get in touch with our admissions team on 0118 966 1000 or email admissions@sjcr.org.uk

Education

Looking for a job?

Finance and Administration

Location Henley on Thames

Henley Golf Club Finance & Administration The club is seeking a person able to produce monthly financial accounts and ...

 

Wedding Planner

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Wedding Planner Required *Wedding / Event/ Planning / Waiting experience essential *Extremely capable with Microsoft ...

 

Teacher of Media Studies

Teacher of Media Studies Starting September 2019 Part-Time (10 Hours Per Week) Shiplake College is a dynamic and ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33