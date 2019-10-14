College launches new options at A-level

SHIPLAKE College has introduced exciting new subject options to the sixth form curriculum.

Sociology is being offered as an

A-level from September 2020, adding to other popular social science subject options which include Economics, Politics and Psychology A-levels.

The course has been introduced in response to continued demand from prospective sixth-formers and a desire to enrich our suite of A-level subjects.

This comes as part of an evolution of the sixth form curriculum that saw politics A-level start in 2018 and, this year, Criminology Level 3 — both of which have had an excellent uptake.

Another exciting change for this academic year is the inclusion of the Level 3 Sports Leadership qualification. This is an applied course in which students explore methods of running sports sessions in a variety of disciplines.

The qualification is worth 16 UCAS points and is therefore useful in bolstering university applications, but also gives students the opportunity to develop their planning and leadership skills.

Deputy Head Academic, Paul Jones, said: “We offer an inspirational sixth form curriculum that has evolved in recent years to reflect government reforms.

“It also reflects the changing nature of the qualifications available and those demanded by universities and the workplace. With nearly 30 subjects on offer, all pupils can create a bespoke curriculum to match their individual aptitudes, interests and aspirations.”

The opening of the highly anticipated new Sixth Form Centre will ensure that the college’s most senior pupils will also have a highly desirable place to learn and work collaboratively.

As well as the café and communal areas, the additional teaching rooms and breakout spaces will provide a dedicated hub for subjects only taught at sixth form.

This will enhance the experience of our sixth formers and help the college maintain its broad curriculum.