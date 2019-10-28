Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pre-school is under new management

Pre-school is under new management

BADGEMORE Pre-school has reopened its doors as of September.

Operating now under new management, we are looking forward to welcoming your children for a day of stimulating activities indoors and outdoors.

Located in the heart of Henley in the grounds of Badgemore Primary School, we are open 45 weeks of the year to provide wraparound care for two- to five-year-olds from 7.30am to 6pm.

Our qualified and experienced staff have a variety of activities on offer, from cooking, arts and crafts to gardening and musical movements.

We promote outdoor play, healthy lifestyles and encourage good manners.

We believe in children’s laughter and smiles. Our staff will make sure that your child’s day is fun and fulfilling.

Our pre-school has access to an amazing outdoor space, where staff carry out physical education and other outdoor learning activities.

Some of the outdoor space is shared with reception children, providing opportunities to learn and develop from older children.

Why don’t you come to look around and meet us at our next open day on Saturday, November 9, from 10am to noon.

Education

Looking for a job?

Receptionist/Typist Admin

Location LONDON

Typist/Administrator Major Incident Room (MIR) £19,281 per annum Location: Near M4, Junction 12 In this exciting role, ...

 

Bursary Support Assistant

Location MAIDENHEAD

BURSARY SUPPORT ASSISTANT Salary: £16,000 – £19,000 pa, depending on experience 30 hours per week • Monday to Friday, ...

 

Trustee

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

New Trustees Wanted The Chiltern Centre is a local charity, based in Greys Road, Henley-on-Thames that provides vital ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33