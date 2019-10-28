Pre-school is under new management

BADGEMORE Pre-school has reopened its doors as of September.

Operating now under new management, we are looking forward to welcoming your children for a day of stimulating activities indoors and outdoors.

Located in the heart of Henley in the grounds of Badgemore Primary School, we are open 45 weeks of the year to provide wraparound care for two- to five-year-olds from 7.30am to 6pm.

Our qualified and experienced staff have a variety of activities on offer, from cooking, arts and crafts to gardening and musical movements.

We promote outdoor play, healthy lifestyles and encourage good manners.

We believe in children’s laughter and smiles. Our staff will make sure that your child’s day is fun and fulfilling.

Our pre-school has access to an amazing outdoor space, where staff carry out physical education and other outdoor learning activities.

Some of the outdoor space is shared with reception children, providing opportunities to learn and develop from older children.

Why don’t you come to look around and meet us at our next open day on Saturday, November 9, from 10am to noon.