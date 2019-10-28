Choice of sixth form can prove crucial

CHOOSING where and what to study after GCSEs can shape the course of your life, arguably one of the most important decisions ever.

Your sixth form education will be a personal journey of self-discovery that will equip you to grasp opportunities confidently.

Here at The Piggott School, we pride ourselves on providing a truly inclusive education, which combines academic rigour with extensive enrichment opportunities.

Our sixth form block, spacious common room, Aspen’s cafe and study area housing more than 100 computers offer that little extra to inspire young people.

Our numerous links with universities, local businesses and voluntary groups provide chances for you to enhance your skills and enrich your experiences.

We engage external speakers on a weekly basis to further inspire our students and create a real sense of community locally, nationally and internationally.

Our sixth form provides a warm atmosphere and a friendly environment in which you will be encouraged to develop. Personal tutors offer continuous pastoral support, looking after the welfare and progress of all students together with “outstanding” (Ofsted 2017) pastoral care.

We expect real academic commitment, responsible behaviour and engagement in school life. We offer an extraordinary range of opportunities and facilities and very much look forward to your application.

For more information, visit www.piggottschool.org