All-rounder scholarship is on offer for year seven entry

SHIPLAKE College is offering one special “all-rounder” scholarship to a boy currently at a primary school who would be looking to join year seven in September 2020.

The scholarship is particularly aimed at boys who would not be able to attend Shiplake without substantial financial assistance.

The all-rounder scholarship would be awarded to one boy who excels academically and also displays talent, or shows the potential to, in other areas of school life such as sport, music, art or drama. Up to 100 per cent assistance may be given for the right candidate; families should be prepared to make a means-tested bursary application.

The scholarship is available to day pupils or flexi, weekly or full boarders.

Applicants would be invited to one of the year seven entrance assessment days and the academic scholarship afternoon; an additional application for a music or sport scholarship would be an advantage. The scholarship would continue throughout the duration of a pupil’s time at the College, provided the boy’s conduct and performance is maintained.

The successful candidate will be part of our inclusive Lower School environment, which gives boys the opportunity to sample everything that Shiplake has to offer.

In addition to gaining a solid grounding across the academic curriculum, which includes digital literacy lessons and a practical skills programme that covers learning to tie a bowtie, change a bike tyre and properly polish shoes.

Afternoons include games or a carousel of co-curricular activities such as cookery, art, parkour, book club, and magic workshops, as well as the weekly free lessons on an instrument as part of the “Music for All” initiative, and drama rehearsals for the drama production, in which all year seven and eight boys are encouraged to be involved. The deadline for all applications — entrance, scholarships and bursaries — is Friday, November 29.

Assessments take place in January 2020. Please visit our website at www.shiplake.org.uk or contact the registrar, Mrs Esther Pasmore, if you have any questions.

For more information, call 0118 940 2455 or email registrar@shiplake.org.uk