Time to apply for places

THE application process for Oxfordshire primary schools has opened.

Parents of children born between September 1, 2015 and August 31, 2016 need to apply for a primary or infant school place.

They should state four preferences when applying and should consider how their child will travel to and from school.

Free transport is normally only provided to reception age children if a child attends the nearest available school and that school is more than two miles from their home and the route is considered by the council to be unsafe to walk.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, says it has a strong record of being able to offer the vast majority of families a place at their first preference primary schools.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Paper application forms are available from schools and nurseries but parents are advised to apply online for both efficiency and security.

To apply online, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/
primaryadmissions

