Spring courses will tackle architecture and music

THE Henley branch of the Workers’ Educational Association has announced its series of spring term lectures.

“Italy Comes to England” with Keith Halstead will run on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road.

The 10-week course starts on January 14 and runs until March 24, with a break for half-term on Tuesday, February 18.

A WEA spokesman said: “As the architecture of the Renaissance in Italy flourished and led down divergent pathways to the works of Palladio and the Baroque style, how was its influence felt in England?

“Arguably this began as gentle incorporation into Elizabethan building, changing dramatically with the work of Inigo Jones in the 17th century.

“It’s re-emergence was seen in the work of Christopher Wren and Nicholas Hawksmoor and in the age of the Grand Tour, as key figures like Lord Burlington became absorbed by architecture.”

The course booking number is C3744573 and the cost is £90.

It will run in parallel with a second course, “Music Appreciation — Brahms and the Schumanns”, lectures for which will take place on Thursdays from 10am to noon at the Hannen Room in St Mary’s Church, Wargrave, where there is plenty of accessible parking.

The 10-week course starts on January 16 and runs until March 26, with a break for half-term on Thursday, February 20.

The WEA spokesman said: “This series of lectures will be presented by Tony Short, who is a very experienced and popular tutor.

“Tony, who studied at Leeds University and the Guildhall School of Music, is a professional violinist, writer and literary editor. He will be remembered by many for his previous superb courses in Wargrave, which are always so accessible and enjoyable, even for those with little or no formal musical background.

“The course will be an exploration of the remarkably wide range of profound and appealing musical masterpieces that resulted from one of history’s most intense artistic relationships — that between Robert Schumann, his wife Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

“There will be a limit of 25 participants for this course.”

The course booking number is C3744579 and the cost is £90.

Course bookings can be made by calling 0300 303 3464. Alternatively, visit www.wea.org.uk

For more information, call Pat Beilby-Smith, the WEA’s honorary treasurer for Henley, on 01189 404752, 07738 857228 or email pbeilbysmith@btinternet.com