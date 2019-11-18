Henley nursery voted among top 20 in South East

DID you know that Henley has a “top 20” nursery? The nursery at St Mary’s Preparatory School is long-established and set in the heart of Henley.

Earlier this year, we were voted a “Top 20 Nursery in the South East” by the parent reviewers of www.daynurseries.co.uk

This was a superb achievement for our small nursery and a tribute to the hard work of our staff and our partnership with parents.

What makes us stand out is our approach that formal education can start early with a curriculum emphasis on a personalised education delivered through high staff-to-child ratios.

Independent from the main school building, children still have access to all the school facilities and the nursery is complete with an “outdoor classroom” where children can enjoy the free flow and a broad choice of activities.

Our early years educational programmes were also described as “outstanding” in our most recent inspection.

Music, French and PE are taught by subject-specialist teaching staff and our teachers engage and inspire young minds with creative lessons inside and out and trips to further enhance learning and understanding.

We are one of a handful of local nurseries where all early years staff are paediatric first-aid trained. And when it’s time to move on, our nursery children are already an integral part of the school community — making the transition into Reception seamless. Interested to see a Top 20 nursery for yourself? You can book a personal tour by emailing us at info@

stmarys-henley.co.uk — or please contact the school office on (01491) 573118. Or for a proper road test, come along to the Stay and Play group during term time Tuesdays from 10.45am to 11.45am and have a play in our nursery.

For more information, visit www.stmarys-henley.co.uk

About St Mary’s

ST MARY’S is a fully co-ed preparatory school set in the heart of Henley for children from nursery through to year six. Established more than 90 years ago, the school offers academic success with a nurturing approach.

The St Mary’s approach reaps rewards, with results from academic yearly progress tests consistently exceeding the national average in all core subjects. Every year six pupil secured a place at their secondary school of choice in 2019, winning numerous scholarships and awards in the process.

The popularity of St Mary’s is due to the specialist teachers who engage and inspire young minds with creative lessons, seeking opportunities to extend the learning of children at every step.