New pre-school manager delighted with ‘good’ rating

WARGRAVE Pre-School has been rated “good” following an inspection by the education watchdog.

Ofsted inspectors who visited the nursery in October rated it good in all areas, including the quality of education, the children’s personal development, the quality of management and the behaviour and attitude of the children.

Their report reads: “Children feel safe and are happy. They enter the environment with confidence and enjoy a range of activities, which provide them with varied learning experiences.

“Staff keep them motivated and engaged by playing with the children and obtaining further resources that they ask for to support their play and interests.

“The manager ensures staff feel supported. She provides them with regular supervision and team meetings. Parents speak highly about the pre-school staff and the service they provide.

“Children are confident and happy at the setting and demonstrate a good sense of belonging. Overall, children behave well and have good opportunities to be creative.”

Manager Kirsty Butler said she was pleased as significant changes had been made since she took charge in January. She said: “This pre-school is like my baby. It may sound sad, but I eat, sleep and breathe this place and I care so much about it.

“It is amazing to get the ‘good’ rating. We are working well together as a team and parents have said nothing but good things about us.

“We want to thank our lovely parents for their ongoing support and for adapting to lots of positive changes within the pre-school over the last 12 months.

“I also want to thank my wonderful team for all their hard work. We are like a small little family and we are very passionate about what we do in early years.

“I also want to say a special thank-you to the committee for their ongoing support. Without them there would be no pre-school.”

The pre-school is a registered charity, which started in 1980 and is run by a parent committee.

It uses a building on the village recreation ground on weekdays and has four staff. It currently has 26 children on the roll with room for four more.

It supports children with special educational needs and disabilities.