Prep school in Tatler guide is hosting two spring open mornings

GODSTOWE Preparatory School in High Wycombe is included in the 2020 Tatler Schools Guide as one of the top prep schools in the UK.

The review highlighted the school’s outstanding academic and sports achievements as well as singing the praises of their international and boarding community.

Established in 1900, Godstowe is a happy and thriving school for girls aged seven to 13, approximately a third of whom are boarders.

They also have a lively pre-prep and nursery for girls and boys aged three to seven.

The school is set in 12 leafy acres on the outskirts of High Wycombe and benefits from an enviable academic reputation despite being non-selective.

With outstanding, highly qualified teaching staff, excellent facilities including a state-of-the-art theatre and a brand-new swimming pool, and a positive and industrious atmosphere, the opportunities are endless.

Godstowe excels in preparing girls for senior school, and in 2019 a total of 33 scholarships and exhibitions were awarded to top schools including Wycombe Abbey, Cheltenham Ladies’ College, and Wellington, among others.

The school offers so much more than just an academic education, however, and with more than 50 lunchtime and after-school clubs to choose from, there is a wealth of opportunities for girls to discover their passions and strengths.

With “excellence evident in all aspects of school life” (ISI inspection report 2018), the school’s ethos is simple. They want their girls and boys to be confident, happy and successful. Indeed, if the first two are true, the third will almost certainly follow.

According to the Good Schools Guide 2019, Godstowe is “an extremely caring, nurturing and organised environment”. The school’s next open mornings are on Wednesday, March 4 (for early years and pre-prep) and Thursday, March 5 (for years three to eight).

