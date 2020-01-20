Prep school has something for everyone

MOULSFORD offers boys superb opportunities for learning while having fun.

A restructured curriculum has moved away from the traditional Common Entrance preparation, with the focus on not only preparing boys for senior schools but also ensuring they have the skills for life beyond.

By removing the need to do CE, children have the opportunity to take more control of their own learning experience and feel empowered to be more creative in their responses.

The new curriculum encourages boys to have a go, take a well thought out risk and, on occasion, fail.

Exploration and enquiry is strongly encouraged and Moulsford life aims to develop boys’ resilience.

The World Economic Forum states that creativity is number three on its list of desirable skills in the workplace from 2022, and so key to the Moulsford curriculum is exploring ways for the boys to be more inventive in their work.

Enormous value is placed on boys being able to spend as much time as possible outside and in the fresh air, both at work, in sport and at play.

With plenty of outside space, teachers are encouraged to use it at every opportunity, in any lesson.

At Moulsford there’s something for everyone, with the aim of finding that elusive activity that ignites a spark in every child beyond the classroom.

Moulsford Prep School is an independent day and boarding school for boys aged four to 13.

Set in idyllic grounds of 30 acres beside the Thames near Wallingford, it provides boys with a first-class education and an excellent start in life.

A daily bus service runs to and from Shiplake via Henley, as well as minibus routes via Watlington, Upper Basildon and Culham.