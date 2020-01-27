Former students return to college with sound advice

EMPLOYERS and training providers offered advice to students at an apprenticeship careers fair held at The Henley College on Monday.

Students were able to collect information from a range of employers, incuding British Airways, the Engineering Trust, Fujitsu, Microsoft, the Royal Air Force, Siemens and Simpson Civil Engineers, which is based in Henley. The main industry areas covered IT and technology, business, finance, engineering, science, public services, the armed forces, construction and social care.

Julia Lock, who organises the annual event, said “There was a great atmosphere and I received many lovely comments from the exhibitors about how interested, engaged and enthusiastic our students were.”

College principal and chief executive Satwant Deol said: “The apprenticeship fair gets better every year and we are extremely pleased to see so many companies offering valuable advice to our students. I was particularly impressed that so many of our former students attended with their companies, promoting apprenticeships and sharing how their careers have progressed.

“There was a great deal of buzz and interest from our current students who were all very much engaged through out.” Sophie Ware, who studied A-levels in English, business and ICT at The Henley College, is now completing an apprenticeship at Microsoft.

She said: “While we get a lot of apprentices coming through at 16, there are so many advantages to coming to college first, as it offers you a great experience and sets you up to succeed afterwards.”

The college will hold an information evening for prospective students and parents on Tuesday from 6pm to 8.30pm.