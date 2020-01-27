Prep school encourages children to grow into grounded, self-assured individuals

THE Oratory Preparatory School is a Catholic independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged two to 13.

Set within 65 acres of countryside with its own extensive woodland, ponds and adventure playgrounds, it is a wonderful, thriving place for children to learn and grow into happy, grounded and self-assured individuals.

We respect our children as individuals and provide a well-rounded, exciting education that develops them intellectually, morally, socially and spiritually.

We offer excellent pastoral support, with a deputy head pastoral and school counsellor working hand in hand with learning support and the school’s chaplain.

A focus on outdoor learning and forest school from pre-prep age onwards are central to the self-discovery of each child. Education is stimulating and hands-on, with outstanding facilities and opportunities to learn and be inspired in our theatre, dance studio, music and art rooms and science labs.

A vast array of sports for boys and girls include rugby, football, cricket, hockey, athletics and triathlons, as well as netball and minor sports from golf to rowing.

Facilities include four tennis courts, a full size 3G artificial grass pitch and a second all-weather hockey/football pitch with multiple grass pitches.

From kindergarten upwards, children enjoy swimming lessons in our learner pool and four-lane 25-metre pool.

New interests and talents are revealed through enviable pre-prep and prep after-school activity programmes featuring activities from cookery and judo to dance and gymnastics. Children from year five can immerse themselves in our optional Saturday enrichment programme which includes debating, interview and presentation skills, rock climbing, orienteering and beekeeping.

Forthcoming open mornings at the Oratory Preparatory School are as follows: 9.45am to 11.45am on Wednesday, February 5; 9.45am to 11.45am on Thursday, Febrary 6; and 10am to 12.30pm on Saturday, February 29.

Please register on our website at www.oratoryprep. co.uk/Open-Mornings

Alternatively, email registrar@oratoryprep.co.uk or call 0118 984 4511.

The Oratory Preparatory School is part of Bellevue Education.