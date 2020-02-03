Come and join us at next open morning
03/02/2020
SET in 35 acres and just a short walk from the River Thames, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham is an independent boarding and day school for girls between the ages of 11 and 18.
The school prepares more than 450 students every year for an ever-changing world through an exciting and continually evolving education, steeped in excellence and innovation.
The cutting-edge curriculum and outstanding teaching is underpinned by BrainCanDo, the psychology and neuroscience research programme founded by headmistress Julia Harrington.
“You cannot teach, guide or inspire a teenager with any success unless you understand what stimulates their exuberant brains, or stalls and depresses them,” says Mrs Harrington.
“Our positive and inclusive approach to learning and behaviours helps every girl to get the best from themselves. It supports and inspires while at school but also prepares them for successful and happy lives.”
Find out more at the next open morning on Friday, March 6. For more information, visit www.qas.org.uk or contact the admissions team on 0118 918 7333.
To book an event, visit www.qas.org.uk/bookanevent
