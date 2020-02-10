Our ‘pioneering’ girls already feel like part of the school community

THE Oratory School is delighted to be able to offer families of girls and boys alike a unique Oratory education when the school becomes co-educational in September.

The school’s co-education

co-ordinator Dr Vicky Fogg said: “The ‘pioneer’ girls of The Oratory have been coming for visits, activity days and scholarship assessments. They already feel like part of our community.”

Headmaster Joe Smith describes The Oratory as a “small nurturing school, where each pupil is known, valued and stretched as an individual. However, we are not a small school in terms of facilities, curriculum or range of opportunities.”

The Oratory is proud of its strong exam results. It was in the top three per cent of schools for value added at A-level in 2018, with the majority of pupils consistently gaining entry to their first choice university.

However, an Oratory education is about developing young people in a deeper sense than exam results alone can demonstrate. When pupils leave the school they are equipped not only with a well-rounded education but also a thirst for further learning, a strong moral compass and lifelong friends.

It is an education that both prepares them for the world and truly sets them apart.

Come and find out more at The Oratory’s next open morning on Saturday, February 29.

A wide range of scholarships and bursaries is available.

For more information, visit www.oratory.co.uk

