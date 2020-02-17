Forward-thinking school is an exciting place to learn, grow and be

DOLPHIN is a modern and forward-thinking independent co-educational school for three- to 13-year-olds in Berkshire — an exciting and enterprising place in which to learn, grow and be.

At the heart of our educational practice is our “Freedom to Learn” philosophy — the belief that children learn best when they are happy, confident and inspired.

This translates into a learning environment where children love coming into school, are enthused by subject specialist teaching from an early age and have the opportunity to learn at their own pace and in their own way.

At Dolphin, individuality is celebrated, relationships between teacher and child are cherished, curiosity about the world abounds and children are encouraged to discuss, question and explore.

Our children wear their own clothes, which exemplifies our wish that they feel comfortable expressing themselves at school, and spend much of their time learning through our expansive and unique trip programme.

For more information, visit the school online at www.dolphinschool.com