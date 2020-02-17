Forward-thinking school is an exciting place to learn, grow and be
DOLPHIN is a modern and forward-thinking independent co-educational school for three- to ... [more]
Monday, 17 February 2020
17/02/2020
DOLPHIN is a modern and forward-thinking independent co-educational school for three- to 13-year-olds in Berkshire — an exciting and enterprising place in which to learn, grow and be.
At the heart of our educational practice is our “Freedom to Learn” philosophy — the belief that children learn best when they are happy, confident and inspired.
This translates into a learning environment where children love coming into school, are enthused by subject specialist teaching from an early age and have the opportunity to learn at their own pace and in their own way.
At Dolphin, individuality is celebrated, relationships between teacher and child are cherished, curiosity about the world abounds and children are encouraged to discuss, question and explore.
Our children wear their own clothes, which exemplifies our wish that they feel comfortable expressing themselves at school, and spend much of their time learning through our expansive and unique trip programme.
For more information, visit the school online at www.dolphinschool.com
Forward-thinking school is an exciting place to learn, grow and be
DOLPHIN is a modern and forward-thinking independent co-educational school for three- to ... [more]
Henley Workers' Educational Association
THE Henley branch of the Workers’ Educational Association has announced its series of summer term ... [more]
Innovative approach is geared to our ever-changing world
SET in 35 acres and just a short walk from the River Thames, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham is an ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location READING
HEAD OF SCIENCE Closing Date – 24 February 2020 The Oratory School is looking to appoint a full time Head of Science ...
Location READING
TEACHER OF ENGLISH Closing Date – 3 March 2020 We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic and inspirational full time ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
Higgs Group Print Sales Executive The Higgs Group of Henley on Thames have been supplying and servicing South ...