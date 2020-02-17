Monday, 17 February 2020

Forward-thinking school is an exciting place to learn, grow and be

DOLPHIN is a modern and forward-thinking independent co-educational school for three- to 13-year-olds in Berkshire — an exciting and enterprising place in which to learn, grow and be.

At the heart of our educational practice is our “Freedom to Learn” philosophy — the belief that children learn best when they are happy, confident and inspired.

This translates into a learning environment where children love coming into school, are enthused by subject specialist teaching from an early age and have the opportunity to learn at their own pace and in their own way.

At Dolphin, individuality is celebrated, relationships between teacher and child are cherished, curiosity about the world abounds and children are encouraged to discuss, question and explore.

Our children wear their own clothes, which exemplifies our wish that they feel comfortable expressing themselves at school, and spend much of their time learning through our expansive and unique trip programme.

For more information, visit the school online at www.dolphinschool.com

Looking for a job?

Head of Science

Location READING

HEAD OF SCIENCE Closing Date – 24 February 2020 The Oratory School is looking to appoint a full time Head of Science ...

 

TEACHER OF ENGLISH

Location READING

TEACHER OF ENGLISH Closing Date – 3 March 2020 We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic and inspirational full time ...

 

Print Sales Person

Location Henley-on-Thames

Higgs Group Print Sales Executive The Higgs Group of Henley on Thames have been supplying and servicing South ...

 

