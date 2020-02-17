Henley Workers' Educational Association

THE Henley branch of the Workers’ Educational Association has announced its series of summer term lectures.

“Puccini and his operas” with Robin John will run on Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road.

The five-week course starts on April 21 and runs until May 19.

A WEA spokesman said: “Giacomo Puccini composed many popular operas with works such as La Bohème and Madama Butterfly consistently in the top 10 of the most performed operas.

“The course will present excerpts from all his works, along with key events and people in his life.

“This series of lectures will be presented by Robin John, whose retirement from teaching provided the opportunity to combine a love of opera with sharing with others his knowledge and enthusiasm.”

The course booking number is C3744575 and the cost is £45. It will run in parallel with a second course, “Treasures of London’s Smaller Art Galleries”, lectures for which will take place on Thursdays from 10am to noon at the Hannen Room in St Mary’s Church, Wargrave, where there is plenty of accessible parking.

The six-week course starts on April 30 and runs until June 4.

The WEA spokesman said: “This series of lectures will provide an introduction to the history of six of London’s smaller art galleries and their collections. It will be presented by Dalila Castelijn, who is a very experienced WEA and university tutor. She has taught for continuing education at Reading and Oxford universities, is an Open University associate lecturer and leads study tours abroad.”

Gallery collections due to be discussed include the Impressionist masterpieces of the Courtauld Gallery, the Old Masters of Dulwich Picture Gallery, the Italian modern art of the Estorick Collection and the Pre-Raphaelite paintings of the Guildhall Art Gallery.

The course booking number is C37444582 and the cost is £54.

Course bookings can be made by calling 0300 303 3464. Alternatively, visit www.wea.org.uk

For more information, call Pat Beilby-Smith, the WEA’s honorary treasurer for Henley, on 0118 940 4752, 07738 857228 or email pbeilbysmith@btinternet.com