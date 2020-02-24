Teaching resilience beyond curriculum

SET in 12 acres of leafy parkland on the outskirts of High Wycombe, Godstowe Preparatory School is an independent boarding and day school for girls aged seven to 13, and boys aged three to seven.

The school has launched a new diploma programme for girls in Years 6 to 8 to enable pupils to develop a range of skills and awards outside of the core curriculum, and to receive recognition for their efforts.

The Godstowe Dove Diploma scheme is progressive, involving increasing levels of commitment, learning and challenge, so that every girl can celebrate new achievements. It has been designed to encourage girls to try new activities, learn different skills and demonstrate resilience.

Godstowe excels in preparing girls for senior school, despite being non-selective. In 2019, 33 scholarships and exhibitions were awarded to top schools including Wycombe Abbey, Cheltenham Ladies’, and Wellington College, among others.

The School offers so much more than just an academic education however, and with more than 50 lunchtime and after school clubs to choose from, there is a wealth of opportunities for girls to discover their passions and strengths. Godstowe is “an extremely caring, nurturing and organised environment” (Good Schools Guide 2019) and the school ethos is simple and is echoed in their strapline: “Confident, Happy and Successful”.

An important area of focus for this academic year is resilience, and headmistress Sophie Green says: “We are always mindful of the fact that just as important as what girls know, will be what they are like. Young people require a broad range of skills and qualities to flourish and the new Dove Diploma has been developed with this in mind.”

Godstowe invites you to join them for three events:

• Wednesday, March 4: open morning for Early Years and Pre-Prep

• Thursday, March 5: open morning for Years 3 to 8

• Wednesday, March 11: What Next? — Beyond Prep School. An evening event with drinks and canapés, focusing on the admissions process and transition to senior school.

Put your questions to a panel of experts, including senior staff from Wellington College, St Edwards, Oxford, Haileybury and Bradfield College. For more information, visit www.godstowe.org