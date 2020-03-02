Monday, 02 March 2020

Parking plea to parents

PARENTS are being warned to park carefully around Robert Piggott infant and junior schools in Wargrave following complaints from neighbours.

Residents have had their driveways blocked at peak times and one had their garden wall knocked down three times.

Some drivers also leave their engines idling while waiting outside the schools.

Parents are reminded to use the turning circle at the bottom of Beverley Gardens for the infant school.

