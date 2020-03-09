College to expand size of lower school

SHIPLAKE College is looking to expand the size of its Lower School House for Year 7 and 8 boys.

Following a steady increase in the number of applicants for Year 7 in recent years, the College received an unprecedented number looking to join in September 2020.

The College has increased the number of places available and hopes to introduce a third class at this age group.

There were previously two classes of 16-17 boys, but three classes of 13-15 boys would make a total of no more than 45 per year.

This number is still sufficiently small to create a close-knit and inclusive community, providing the individual attention and nurturing environment that the College prides itself on in the Lower School.

In addition, however, a greater number of boys will allow the College to broaden further the activities programme, be more competitive in areas such as sports and other competitions, and give pupils the opportunity to form wider friendship groups.

The Lower School timetable is designed to give boys the opportunity to sample everything that Shiplake has to offer.

In addition to gaining a solid grounding across the academic curriculum, which includes Digital Literacy lessons, there is a Practical Skills programme that covers learning to tie a bowtie, change a bike tyre and properly polish shoes.

Afternoons include games or a carousel of

co-curricular and outdoor education activities such as cookery, art, parkour, design technology, roller-skiing and book club, as well as the weekly free lessons on an instrument as part of the “Music for All” initiative, and drama rehearsals for the next production.

There are academic, music and sport scholarships available at Year 7 which enjoy a 10 per cent discount on fees.

There is also one special “All-Rounder” scholarship for a boy currently at a primary school who would not be able to attend Shiplake without substantial financial assistance.

The All-Rounder scholarship is for a boy who excels academically and also displays talent, or shows the potential to, in other areas of school life.

Up to 100 per cent assistance may be given for the right candidate; families should be prepared to make a means-tested bursary application.

Those interested in Year 7 entry in 2021 can find out more at the College’s open morning on Saturday, March 21. Please book your attendance online via www.

shiplake.org.uk/opendays