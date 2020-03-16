Monday, 16 March 2020

World Book Day 2020: Valley Road Primary School, Henley

World Book Day 2020: Valley Road Primary School, Henley

GANGSTA Granny and Mary Poppins were among the costumes worn by children to mark World Book Day at Valley Road Primary School in Henley.

About 25 children in year 5 wore the costumes from books by authors such as David Walliams and Pamela Lyndon Travers.

Teacher Rachel Herbert explained the school wanted to encourage children’s reading.

She said: “It’s nice we have the time to celebrate books in this sort of way, which has got to be a positive thing.

“The creativity of the costumes shows that a lot of time has been put in. It’s really nice but I’m not sure how much the parents look forward to it!”

