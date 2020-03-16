Monday, 16 March 2020

World Book Day 2020: Caversham Park Primary School

PUPILS at Caversham Park Primary School held a competition to mark World Book Day on Thursday last week. 

About 200 dressed in costumes and teachers picked the best from each class. 

These included Charlotte from Charlotte’s Web; the White Witch from the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe; the wardrobe from the Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe; the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland; Joe Spud from Billionaire Boy; the little fox from Fantastic Mr Fox and Violet Beauregarde from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Headteacher Gail Ray explained the children had read stories to each other. 

She said: “It just promotes the love of reading and gets them enthusiastic about it. It’s also another opportunty to expand the curriculum.”

