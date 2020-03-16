Monday, 16 March 2020

Schools sing

CHILDREN from Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave are to take part in a concert in Reading on March 22 (7pm).

The Wokingham Area School Music Association is returning to the Hexagon Theatre with a nautical-themed show.

The event will focus on singing together in a large choir but there will also be drama, poetry and dancing.

About 800 children from schools across Wokingham borough are involved. The event is sold out.

