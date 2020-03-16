Schools sing

GORING Primary School has been granted renewed ... [more]
CHILDREN from Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave are to take part in a concert in Reading on March 22 (7pm).
The Wokingham Area School Music Association is returning to the Hexagon Theatre with a nautical-themed show.
The event will focus on singing together in a large choir but there will also be drama, poetry and dancing.
About 800 children from schools across Wokingham borough are involved. The event is sold out.
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
