Monday, 30 March 2020

Crisps to cash

A TOTAL of 2,760 crisp packets has raised £45 for the Friends of Stoke Row School.

The parents’ association claimed the money back from the Terracycle scheme.

The collection point for the village is Stoke Row Stores. For more information, call (01491) 682022 or email daphne.rowbottom
@btinternet.com

