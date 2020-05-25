Dynamic school where pupils feel they are valued

“OUR values are at the heart of school life”, says Gillian Seymour, headteacher of Checkendon School, a dynamic village school situated in the beautiful countryside of South Oxfordshire.

She adds: “Children of all ages learn to live out our school values of respect, courage, integrity, compassion and hope. Former pupils tell us it is one of the things that makes the school so special.”

With idyllic school grounds, offering superb facilities for play and outdoor learning, surrounding three spacious classrooms, a specially designed building for younger pupils and a well-equipped hall, the school offers a wealth of opportunities for art, music, drama and sports.

Checkendon School is judged “good” by education watchdog Ofsted. The inspector commented that the pupils work hard and are proud of their achievements and that they feel part of a family; and “good” with “outstanding” leadership by SIAMs. It has consistently excellent Key Stage 2 results and the Department for Education figures place it in the top two of local schools (out of nine) across a three year average for reading and for maths.

There is a daily breakfast club at the adjoining pre-school and after school clubs are also available on site.

For more information call 01491 680693 or email office.3801@checkendon.oxon.sch.uk