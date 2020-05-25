Parents say thank you to teachers

TEACHERS and school support staff have been sent a message of gratitude for their efforts to support children during the coronavirus pandemic.

To coincide with National Thank a Teacher Day on Wednesday, Oxfordshire County Council asked for examples which it published on its website.

At Gillotts School in Henley, students produced rainbow artwork to show their appreciation.

A message from one of the parents reads: “To all those who provide a safe place for my child, from teacher to cleaner, thank you and I really mean that.”

South Stoke Primary School received a message which said: “I am very much in debt for the support and help from all teachers.”

The message singled out staff and headteacher Amanda Rogers for “the great support they have given concerning my family’s welfare and any difficulties that we have had with home learning”.

The council says every request for a school place for keyworkers in Oxfordshire has been successful and 94 per cent of schools have been open at one time during the last seven weeks.

Councillor Lorraine Lindsay-Gale, cabinet member for education, said: “I’d like to add my thanks and appreciation to Oxfordshire’s incredible, dedicated and talented teachers and support staff, who tirelessly deliver education and assistance to pupils throughout the county. These tributes reflect the appreciation of many of your pupils, their parents, and headteachers.

“It goes without saying that there are hundreds of other Oxfordshire teachers and support staff who deserve equal recognition for their professionalism and commitment, particularly during this difficult time. Thank you to every one.”