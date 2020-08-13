Students collecting A-level results after no exams

STUDENTS in Henley and the surrounding area will be finding out their A-level results today.

It has been a very unusual year for pupils, parents and teachers, with lessons being delivered digitally during the coronavirus lockdown.

In addition, all summer exams were cancelled, which means the results are being estimated.

While some students will receive an email with their results, others will visit their school or college at a pre-arranged time to collect them in person.

Others will be able to access them by logging into their school’s digital portal.

Results in England were due to be based on the predictions of the school, before being moderated by the exam board.

However, education minister Gavin Williamson said the students would now get to choose between this option, going with the result of a mock exam, or sitting a new exam in the autumn.

Headteachers are unhappy with the inclusion of mock exams, saying these were not standardised across the country.

About 40 per cent of grades are expected to be different from teachers’ predictions, with girls likely to outperform boys, apart from achieving A*s.

