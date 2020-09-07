School is ‘outstanding’ in all but name

GILLOTTS School in Henley is where pupils and staff thrive.

This was the view of an inspector for education watchdog Ofsted, following its inspection of the school in February.

Under the current arrangements for inspection, the only possible outcome was that the school retained its “good” rating.

However, the inspector concluded: “There is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if we were to carry out a [full] inspection now.”

Gillotts is a high performing, innovative school where every student is valued as an individual, and is supported and encouraged to achieve their potential. The school prides itself on being inclusive of all, developing academic achievers and individuals who make a positive contribution to society now and in their future lives.

This Ofsted report is a great endorsement. The positive atmosphere in lessons is described as “remarkable”. Teachers have high expectations of their pupils to think like “experts” in the different subjects. There is also recognition of the “dedicated” pastoral team.

Since 2013, the school’s GCSE results have put it consistently in the top 25 per cent of schools in the country for the progress its students make.

Gillotts is a popular school but vacancies do arise. For more information and to arrange a visit, call (01491) 574 315 or email office@gillotts.org.uk