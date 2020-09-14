Parents not worried as children return to covid-protected schools

PARENTS are happy to have their children back to school and believe they will be safe.

Pupils returned to classes on Thursday last week with new rules and measures in place to protect against coronavirus.

Schools have had to introduce staggered start times, year group “bubbles”, one-way systems and strict cleaning and hand-sanistising for both staff and students.

At Badgemore Primary School, the children appeared happy to be back and reunited with their friends and the teachers looked pleased to see them and asked how they’d been.

The pupils were encouraged to line up outside the gates to have their hands sanitised before entering the school in Hop Gardens.

Carolina Greer-Correa, 37, of Upton Close, Henley, hugged her daughter Luna, five, before she went inside.

She said: “I was really happy to send her back. She came back in June and it was wonderful. The school manages the bubbles really well and it was normal as it could be.

“Some staff members are vunerable and wear PPE, which is good.”

Katie Smith, dropped off her daughters, Lily-May, seven, and Lola-Rosa, five, and said: “I am really happy to send them back and the girls are excited. I have no real concerns or fears. They were fine during the lockdown and they are just excited to be back.”

Lily-May said: “I am excited to make new friends and my favourite subject is learning.”

Headteacher Tim Hoskins said the first day went well.

“Some people were forgetting about social distancing,” he said. “We need to remember that even if the number of people infected drops, the virus is still very real so we need to be careful and aware.”

It was a similar picture at Sonning Common Primary School. Headteacher Chris Hirst said: “We have got two separate gates and we’re using hand sanitiser as the children come in.

“We’re quite lucky because we’ve got a lot of open space so the children can be outside.”

Nurse Daphne Ely, 51, of Grove Road, Sonning Common, dropped off her 10-year-old sons, Will and Laurence.

She said: “I’m a key worker so my kids were still going to school until the summer holidays. I am not nervous at all to bring them back — I don’t think they should have ever been off.

“As an NHS nurse, I am aware more than most of the dangers and I think the kids will be fine.”