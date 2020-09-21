Creative environment where pupils are cherished

SITUATED in Abingdon, the Manor Preparatory School is an independent co-educational day school that welcomes children aged two to 11.

The school has a wonderfully happy, creative atmosphere where every individual is valued and nurtured to reach their potential.

The Manor’s most recent Independent Schools Inspectorate inspection awarded every area of school life the highest possible rating of “excellent”. Inspectors said: “Pupils approach every day with an overwhelming passion to learn and develop.”

This is in part due to the exceptionally caring and invigorating tone of the school, where laughter is an essential part of the school day and children’s personal development being further strengthened by staff who act as excellent role models.

Every child is encouraged to push themselves to new challenges and fulfil their own potential, resulting in outstanding results academically, on the sports field, and in creative and performing arts. Headmaster, Alastair Thomas said: “Our job is to prepare children for life, not just secondary school.”

The school has an excellent record in ensuring leavers move to the next school that is perfectly suited to them. Scholarships, awards and exhibitions feature highly in all areas.

Completion of a new sports hall in September 2018 underpins the exciting development programme that is underway and extends even further the breadth of opportunities that are on offer to the children.

The school aims to simplify the logistics of family life as well, and so has created an extensive daily bus service covering Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Wiltshire, as well as fully flexible wraparound care, much of which is free of charge.

For further information or a private tour, contact Karen Copson, director of admissions and communications on 01235 858462, email admissions@

manorprep.org or visit www.manorprep.org