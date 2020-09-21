Enriching curriculum helps our girls to find their voice

AT St Helen and St Katharine independent girls’ school in Abingdon, nothing is more rewarding than seeing our students harnessing their curiosity, energy and talent to shape their future on their own terms.

A truly enriching girls’ education must help each student find and develop her individual voice. We encourage public speaking in all years, from junior department all the way to sixth form, to show every girl that she can speak up.

Coached by teachers and supported by their peers, our students develop these skills with courage and growing ease, gleefully discarding the idea that young women who speak out are pushy or bossy.

The covid-19 lockdown did not put a brake on our students’ ambitions — remote learning brought inventive and creative ideas from both students and staff.

Online learning placed much greater responsibility on the students to inspire, educate, entertain and stretch themselves, and their resilience grew as they learned how to do all this in an environment in which they never expected to find themselves.

Going above and beyond is a natural state of play at St Helen’s. How we empower is to celebrate each difference and each success, to learn from setbacks, and to show by example.

We are proud to offer means tested bursaries from 20 to 100 per cent of fees from Year 7 through to sixth form, allowing us to welcome students into our community whose families would not otherwise be able to afford the fees.

