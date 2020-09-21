Monday, 21 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Award restart

THE Eyot Centre in Henley has restarted running the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

To be eligible for the bronze award you have to be in year 9 at school, year 10 for silver and over 16 for gold.

For more information, visit www.eyotdofe.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33