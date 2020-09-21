Award restart

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
THE Eyot Centre in Henley has restarted running the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.
To be eligible for the bronze award you have to be in year 9 at school, year 10 for silver and over 16 for gold.
For more information, visit www.eyotdofe.com
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
