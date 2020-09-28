Delighted to join outstanding independent school

MY family and I are absolutely delighted to have joined this warm, family-oriented school which was rated “outstanding” by the Independent Schools Inspector.

It provides an exciting teaching and learning environment for children aged three to 11.

The energy and enthusiasm of Rupert House pupils is testament to the passionate and inspirational teaching provided at the school; with children able to sample a wide range of sporting, musical, dramatic and creative activities.

Through our iconic big blue door, the school opens into an Aladdin’s cave of classrooms, music rooms, a well-resourced ICT suite and lovely outdoor spaces, including an Astro turf pitch and adventure playground.

Just along the Fair Mile are our games pitches, forest school and Henley Rugby Club, with whom we have close links and share facilities.

The children swim locally, and we frequently utilise the town’s many facilities for school performances and services. The facilities we offer and enjoy at Rupert House appeal greatly to me as an individual as I count myself as a keen amateur sportsman while also enjoying painting, sketching and singing in my spare time.

These are skills which require dedication, determination and endurance and are reflected through our Rupert House values of courage, creativity, respect and resilience, all of which are instilled in our pupils and underpinned by the kindness that they show towards one another.

A growth mind-set: “I can’t do this…ye”’, is the most important trait our pupils can learn and will help them thrive at the wide range of independent, state and grammar Schools they go on to. Many are successful in being awarded scholarships (15 awards from 16 pupils in 2020).

We hope you will attend one of our upcoming virtual open days, or contact us to arrange a tour and to learn more about our happy, vibrant, purposeful community.