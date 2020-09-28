Lakers delayed

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
A GROUP of parents at Lewknor Primary School have postponed a fundraising paddle due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The seven members of the Lewknor Lakers had planned to ccross the three longest lakes in the Lake District in kayaks within 12 hours this year but have now postponed it to May.
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say