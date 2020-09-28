Monday, 28 September 2020

Lakers delayed

A GROUP of parents at Lewknor Primary School have postponed a fundraising paddle due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven members of the Lewknor Lakers had planned to ccross the three longest lakes in the Lake District in kayaks within 12 hours this year but have now postponed it to May.

