Our boys and girls are taught to be confident and successful

GODSTOWE Prep School has been featured again as one of the top schools in the UK by Tatler, which describes its girls as confident and well prepared for senior school in an environment “just cosy and cosseting enough to enable them to be robust and courageous”.

Set in 12 acres of leafy parkland on the outskirts of High Wycombe, Godstowe is a day and boarding school for girls aged seven to 13, and boys aged three to seven.

Founded in 1900, the school’s original purpose was to prepare girls for the move down the hill to Wycombe Abbey. The vision was for an innovative, academic and broad education for girls and, without a doubt, this continues to live on in today’s school.

The school has an innovative and progressive approach to educating alongside the traditions of a truly British boarding school.

Indeed, the most famous part of the Godstowe campus is the turret on the boarding houses, which was the inspiration for Enid Blyton’s Malory Towers.

Godstowe excels in preparing girls for senior school with a large number of scholarships and exhibitions awarded every year to top schools including Wycombe Abbey, Cheltenham Ladies’ and Wellington, among others. Girls leave Godstowe as confident young women who are ready to flourish at the senior schools of their choice, equipped with skills to learn from their failures and build on their successes.

Rated “excellent in all aspects of school life” (Independent Schools I Inspectorate 2018), the school ethos is simple. They want their girls and boys to be confident, happy and successful. Indeed, if the first two are true, the third will almost certainly follow.

The school runs buses from Medmenham and Marlow, Amersham, and Gerrards Cross and Beaconsfield.

Godstowe will be holding an online open morning on Saturday, October 3. For more information, visit www.godstowe.org