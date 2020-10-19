Village pre-school where learning comes naturally

HARPSDEN Pre-School provides a happy, safe and caring environment for children aged two and a half years to five years old.

Rated “outstanding” by education watchdog Ofsted, the pre-school places a strong emphasis on learning through play in the great outdoors. It provides activities to develop your child’s capabilities to their full potential so they will be resilient, capable and self-assured before their transition to reception class.

Set in an idyllic location, the pre-school has a large outdoor garden and on-site forest school. It recently received a grant of more than £1,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme to develop its forest school. The funding will enable the construction of a sheltered seating area and a fire pit, where the children can sit and enjoy their warming hot chocolate drinks — a highlight of the session for everyone.

The pre-school’s forest school sessions promise to encourage supported risk-taking, exploration and play in a natural setting, and are already a firm favourite with children and their parents. Regular activities include scavenger hunts, natural craft-making and tree-climbing.

For more information and to arrange a tour, call (01491) 598280, email enquiries@harpsden

preschool.co.uk and visit www.harpsdenpreschool.co.uk