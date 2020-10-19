Developing love of learning through fun, exciting and stimulating activities

ST Mary’s Preparatory School, based in the centre of Henley in a beautiful Victorian building, offers children the opportunity to develop a love of learning from the moment they step in through the door.

Praised by the Independent Schools Inspectorate for its “outstanding quality of education”, the co-ed school welcomes children into its nursery from age two and a half and into its reception class from age four.

Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “What sets our school apart is the wonderful sense of family. We pride ourselves on our reputation for providing a nurturing and secure environment, alongside outstanding pastoral care. This enables our children to thrive and to achieve the very best that they can. I would encourage you to come and see for yourself what makes St Mary’s such a special place.”

Children begin their learning journey in the very popular nursery, where children learn through fun, exciting and stimulating activities.

Pupils benefit from subject specialist teaching from an early age, including French, science, PE, art, music and drama. As the children move through the school, the more able and talented children are supported with additional opportunities including STEM days, maths challenges and enrichment sessions in art, drama and PE. The pupil’s success in sitting the 11+ grammar school entrance exam and transition to highly selective local senior schools reflects this.

“Our son has thrived since starting at St Mary’s” — parent feedback, 2020

During the national coronavirus lockdown, the children continued their learning from home, as the school transitioned seamlessly to deliver remote teaching and learning to all classes.

Live lessons and weekly assemblies ensure that the children maintained contact with their teachers and classmates, and parents were delighted with the provision. One said: “We always knew that St. Mary’s was brilliant, but you have exceeded all expectations.”

The school is the proud recipient of the All Together Gold award for schools, awarded by the Anti Bullying Alliance, and earlier this year, the was awarded the Stonewall School Champion bronze award by campaign group Stonewall, for its work in creating an atmosphere of inclusiveness and respect.

St Mary’s is part of the Cognita group, a group of 76 schools in Europe, Latin America and Asia, offering a uniquely global perspective on education.