Bags to cash

A FUNDRAISING event held in aid of Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave raised £368.

The Bag 2 School collection took place in the car park at the village recreation ground.

Residents were asked to donate unwanted clothes, handbags and soft toys for which the schools received a donation based on the weight of the donations.

The event was organised by Jo Hall, who is a member of the schools’ parent-teacher association.