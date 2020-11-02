Monday, 02 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fitness focus

CHILDREN at Charvil Piggott Primary School have started taking part in the Daily Mile.

The international scheme encourages pupils to exercise at their own pace for 15 minutes a day by walking or running.

It is designed to improve their focus in the classroom.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33