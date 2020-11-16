Christmas trees sale

Charity walker ready for challenge of winter weather
Monday, 16 November 2020
THE school association at Charvil Piggott Primary is running its annual Christmas tree fundraiser again this year.
Trees come in a range of heights and cost from £26 for a 3ft specimen. The proceeds go towards future school projects.
You do not need to have a child at the school to buy a tree but all orders must be made by November 25.
The trees will be available for collection from the school on December 4, with timings to be confirmed.
To order a tree, visit
pta-events.co.uk/charvilpiggott
If you need to arrange an alternative collection date, email charvilpsa@gmail.com
