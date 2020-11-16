Christmas trees sale

THE school association at Charvil Piggott Primary is running its annual Christmas tree fundraiser again this year.

Trees come in a range of heights and cost from £26 for a 3ft specimen. The proceeds go towards future school projects.

You do not need to have a child at the school to buy a tree but all orders must be made by November 25.

The trees will be available for collection from the school on December 4, with timings to be confirmed.

To order a tree, visit

pta-events.co.uk/charvilpiggott

If you need to arrange an alternative collection date, email charvilpsa@gmail.com