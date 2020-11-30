Sign up for school taster days

Monday, 30 November 2020

DOLPHIN SCHOOL in Hurst was founded on December 5, 1970, when the first 25 children, aged two, three and four, entered the Gardener’s Cottage in the grounds of Hinton House.

Over the next decade, the school extended its numbers and age range until, by 1980, it had become a full preparatory school with its children staying until they were 13, before moving on to a wide range of state and independent schools.

Today, Dolphin School holds true to its founding ideals. Children do not wear a uniform and call the majority of teachers by their first name. Far from creating issues, this informal style enables a friendly and warm environment, where behaviour and academic engagement is excellent. The majority of subject leaders are secondary trained, imparting their in-depth knowledge of their subjects to children.

Children continue to venture out on a large number of teacher-led day trips throughout the year, and from Year Three upwards, they enjoy residential academic and walking trips, which develops resilience and independence.

Dolphin is proud to reached its 50th birthday. It is currently booking tours and taster days for the New Year. For more information and to book a visit, call 01189 341277 or log on to www.dolphinschool.com

