Learning through play is at the heart of what we do and gives best start in life

THE award-winning St Mary’s Nursery is located in the grounds of the prep school in the centre of Henley and welcomes children from age two-and-a-half to four years.

The children get involved in whole school activities, giving them the chance to be inspired and supported by the older pupils, and enjoy a smooth transition into the reception class.

Despite this year’s disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic, the children at St Mary’s Nursery have continued to enjoy their early education, giving them the best possible start to their learning journey.

Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “We know how difficult it can be for parents to leave their children in someone else’s care, especially in a year in which many have been out of the social scene and a formal education setting for some time.

“Our team have worked with all of our families to support them and, as a result, the children are happy and secure in our nursery.”

Parents really value this additional support. One parent said: “We have been overwhelmed by how well our son has settled in and how well the transition from lockdown to starting a new nursery has been. A testament to the staff who are caring and provide a wonderful environment to nurture play and learning.”

Ruth Peters, head of Early Years, said: “We know that parents are looking for a nurturing environment and our staff genuinely love what they do, creating a safe and supportive atmosphere in which the children thrive.

“The children’s wellbeing is at the forefront of everything — we firmly believe that happy children make better learners.”

A parent said: “I cannot rate St Mary’s Nursery highly enough. The teaching staff are absolutely fantastic.”

St Mary’s Nursery is part of international education group Cognita Schools, which gives children an opportunity to benefit from a global perspective on learning from an early age.

Expertise is at the core of a Cognita education, and Cognita nursery children consistently exceed their early learning goals, achieving higher than national standards in attainment and are generally a year more advanced than their peers.

Kate Catlin, head of the nursery, said: “We believe in the importance of early years education, rather than childcare, and giving children the best start in life.

“Learning through play is at the heart of what we do, but the curriculum is broadened to include specialist lessons including French, music and PE. Our nursery children are celebrated as individuals and we enjoy watching them blossom as they grow in confidence and learn new skills.”

At St Mary’s Nursery, aspirations are high and there is no limit to each child’s achievement. A parent said: “My daughter started this term and is absolutely loving it. Her confidence and vocabulary have grown so much in just a few weeks.”

For more information, visit www.stmarys-henley.co.uk or call (01491) 573118.