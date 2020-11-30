Prize raffle for school

AN online Christmas raffle has been organised by the parent-teacher association of Robert Piggott infant and junior schools.

Tickets costs £1 each and the prize winners will be drawn on December 14.

Lydia Kosoric, one of the organisers, said: “We are unable to hold our traditional social fundraising events, such as cake sales, school fetes, discos and the annual Christmas fair, which is loved by all, open to the village and the biggest contributor of funds.”

Many local businesses are offering prizes, which include dinner at the Bull pub, a hamper from the Daisy Love café and a £20 gift voucher for Hare Hatch Sheeplands plant nursery.

The proceeds will be put towards new laptops, books, online programmes and a new sandpit for the early years children.

To take part in the raffle, visit tickettailor.com/events/

raffle/445173