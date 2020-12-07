School fair goes virtual

A VIRTUAL Christmas fair has been organised by Badgemore Primary School in Henley.

The school normally holds a festive event but is unable to this year because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Instead, it is raising money by giving people the chance to win prizes. In exchange for a £10 ticket, you will receive a strip of raffle tickets, entry for the tombola and a chance to guess the weight of a Christmas pudding and how many sweets are in a jar.

Extra raffle tickets cost £5 a strip. Raffle prizes include a tour and wine tasting at Fairmile Vineyard, a voucher for Lawlors Bakery and gifts from Wild & Rust.

The winners will be drawn on December 16.

To take part, visit bit.ly/2HRPo6r