Monday, 28 December 2020

Children help cheer care home residents

ABOUT 300 Christmas cards were delivered to residents of several care homes thanks to the efforts of Henley schoolchildren.

Cards were made by pupils at Gillott School, Badgemore, Sacred Heart and Valley Road primaries and Rupert House and St Mary’s schools.

They were delivered to Henley Manor, Acacia Lodge, Chilterns Court and Thamesfield in Henley as well as Lashbrook House in Shiplake and Huntercombe Hall in Nuffield.

Town councillor Paula Isaac, who organised the initiative, said: “After a very tough year, and with personal experience of a loved one in a care home, I wanted to do something to give some cheer to care home residents this Christmas. Many have been separated from loved ones for too long.

“We asked all the local schools if they would like to help and make a card with a message inside for care homes residents.

“I wasn’t sure what response I might get and was worried we may only get a handful of cards. I am overwhelmed and proud of the school community in Henley for getting behind this initiative.”

Cards were delivered safely to the respective care homes on Sunday by Councillor Isaac and her husband Rob.

