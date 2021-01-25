Sustaining community life by ensuring that children stay connected

AS a new term begins at the Oratory Prep School in Woodcote, children, their parents and staff have to embrace remote learning once more.

The school has reflected on its provision of 2020 which has allowed it to build and provide an even better rounded and varied education. It has ensured that teaching closely mirrors the offering in school and includes enrichment activities such as quiz clubs, debating and cookery.

The aim for the Oratory Prep is to sustain community life across the school, making sure that students feel connected with each other and that staff can share ideas. By doing this, it allows parents the space and time to carry on their work and take the pressure off them.

A survey looking at the wellbeing of the school’s children was carried out at the end of the first lockdown and the results reveal that levels of happiness and wellbeing were high and this appears to be the case in this period of lockdown too. The school has also been delighted with the high level of participation in the sports challenges it sets.

The Oratory Prep wants to achieve three things as a school - to build a love of school and school life, to develop confidence in its children and nurture resilient students who can tackle and manage a range of challenges and overcome any obstacles that lie in their way.

From the evidence of the last 12 months, the school feels that these three objectives continue to be achieved, whether through the online or school-based education it provides. The school looks forward to welcoming current and prospective families as soon as possible but, in the interim, it is hosting a virtual open event on Saturday, February 6 at 10am.

For more information, call 0118 984 4511 or visit www.oratoryprep.co.uk