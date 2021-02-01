Our lessons and co-curricular activities have moved online

THE Oratory School continues to deliver an outstanding remote education this term.

Our aim is to ensure that the current lockdown is no barrier to our pupils’ learning and that every Oratory pupil continues to flourish and benefit from our nurturing, holistic education.

“Oratory Online” offers all pupils the opportunity to develop the whole person.

Pupils remotely attend their usual timetabled lessons and co-curricular activities continue — including Duke of Edinburgh, public speaking and Combined Cadet Force.

The Oratory has an outstanding sporting tradition. We are keeping our community active through sports challenges, including our “Length of the UK Virtual Challenge”. We have also launched Strava running and cycling clubs.

Strong pastoral care is at the heart of school life. This continues remotely through our school counsellor, housemasters, chaplain, safeguarding team and Deputy Head Pastoral, as well as tutors.

As one Oratory parent put it: “The school seems to have got it completely right … everything from assemblies, pastoral care, sports, activities, tutor tea and house meetings have carried on for them, which has been incredible.” A pupil added: “I like the fact that we are able to carry on doing the same things as we would be able to do at school.”

virtual open morning on Saturday, February 27.

